Packers add Darnell Savage, Marquez Valdes-Scantling to Week 11 injury report

The first injury report of Week 11 included 12 names for the Green Bay Packers, and now Matt LaFleur’s team can add two more to the list. Safety Darnell Savage and receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantinling were both new additions to the injury report on Thursday.

Savage is dealing with an ankle injury and was limited, while Valdes-Scantling has a hip injury and was also limited.

Both starters will need to be monitored as the Packers prepare to play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The team will provide a final injury report after practice on Friday.

Savage is a vital member of the secondary, while Valdes-Scantling is the team’s top deep threat.

The Packers did get some good news: receiver Davante Adams was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday after being estimated as limited on Wednesday with a shoulder injury.

There were no other alterations. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (toe), running back Aaron Jones (knee), left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder) and receiver Malik Taylor (abdomen) all missed practice. Tight end Marcedes Lewis got a veteran rest day.

Rodgers was confident he’d play Sunday despite his practice status. Jones is expected to miss at least one or two games, and it’s unclear when Bakhtiari will return to the field. Lazard and Taylor, now after missing two straight practices, could both be in danger of missing the game Sunday.

Cornerback Eric Stokes (knee), tight end Dominique Dafney (hamstring) and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (ankle) all practiced fully for the second straight day, a positive sign for their availability for Sunday.

List