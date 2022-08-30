Packers activating veteran kicker Mason Crosby off PUP list

The Green Bay Packers will almost certainly go into the 2022 season with veteran Mason Crosby as the team’s kicker. According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Crosby is being activated off the PUP list in time to be included on the team’s initial 53-man roster on Tuesday.

Crosby, who turns 38 next month, missed all of training camp after needing surgery on his right knee.

The Packers had Ramiz Ahmed on the roster as a backup plan at kicker, but he was released on Tuesday, opening the door for Crosby’s return. It’s possible Ahmed could return to Green Bay on the practice as insurance in case Crosby isn’t fully ready to kick in Week 1.

Crosby is the team’s all-time leader in points and field goals made. He’s played in 241 straight games dating back to the 2007 season.

The Packers open the 2022 season against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 11.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire