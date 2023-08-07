Packers activating rookie WR Grant DuBose from NFI list

In addition to returning edge rusher Rashan Gary from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, the Green Bay Packers will also activate rookie receiver Grant DuBose from the non-football injury (NFI) list on Monday, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

DuBose, a seventh-round pick out of Charlotte, has missed all of the offseason workout program and training camp with a back injury.

Significant missed time on the field will mean DuBose must play catchup at this point of camp. He will compete with fifth-round pick Dontayvion Wicks, 2022 seventh-round pick Bo Melton and undrafted free agent Malik Heath for what could be only two open roster spots at receiver.

The Packers made DuBose the 256th overall pick in the 2023 draft.

At Charlotte, DuBose caught 64 passes for 792 yards and nine touchdowns during an All-Conference USA season in 2022. He ranks fourth all-time in school history in receiving yards (1,684) and second for receiving yards per game (70.2).

