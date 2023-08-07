Packers activating OLB Rashan Gary off PUP list

The Green Bay Packers will activate edge rusher Rashan Gary off of the physically unable to perform (PUP) list ahead of Monday’s practice, coach Matt LaFleur confirmed.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN was the first to report the news.

“(The Packers) will take it slowly with Gary coming off ACL surgery, but he’s set to ramp up the action,” Fowler wrote.

LaFleur said Gary will take part only in individual drills to start on Monday. The Packers still have over four weeks before Week 1 in Chciago, giving Gary ample time to get ready for the start of the regular season.

Gary, a 2019 first-round pick, was on a Pro Bowl pace when he tore his ACL at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 6 of last year. He had reconstructive surgery and missed the rest of the regular season and the full offseason workout program.

Getting Gary back opens the door for the Packers having a deep and disruptive pass-rusher group to open the 2023 season. Having first-round pick Lukas Van Ness may allow the Packers to ease Gary back into action come the regular season.

Coming off the PUP list now means Gary can’t start the regular season on the list.

Gary is entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2023. An extension could be coming soon if the Packers are comfortable in his recovery.

LaFleur said cornerback Eric Stokes (foot) is not ready to come off the PUP list as of Monday.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire