The Packers have a Wednesday deadline to activate cornerback Jaire Alexander from the injured reserve list or shut him down for the season and head coach Matt LaFleur revealed their decision at his press conference.

LaFleur said that Alexander will be activated. He has missed 11 games with a shoulder injury.

The move does not mean that Alexander will be in the lineup against the Vikings this weekend, however. Alexander is still working his way back and Wednesday’s move will give him a chance to continue that work while leaving the door open for him to play at some point in the regular season or playoffs.

Alexander had 13 tackles and an interception before going on injured reserve.

Packers activating Jaire Alexander from IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk