Packers activate WR Sammy Watkins off injured reserve

The Green Bay Packers activated wide receiver Sammy Watkins off of injured reserve on Saturday, likely clearing his way to play on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

Watkins missed the last four games with a hamstring injury. The Packers designated him for return on Wednesday and had him practice all three days this week. On Friday, coach Matt LaFleur said Watkins’ status was “up in the air” for Sunday, but his activation on Saturday should mean he’s available for the Packers offense against the Commanders.

However, the Packers did list him on the injury report as questionable. His status won’t be known until 90 minutes before kickoff when inactives are announced.

The timing for Watkins’ return is good because the Packers won’t have Randall Cobb (ankle, IR) or Christian Watson (hamstring) on Sunday.

The Packers didn’t sign Juwann Winfree from the practice squad or elevate Travis Fulgham from the practice squad, suggesting Watkins could play a big role against the Commanders.

During the first two games of 2022, Watkins caught six passes for 111 yards, including a 55-yard catch against the Bears in Week 2.

