Packers activate WR Randall Cobb from injured reserve in time to play vs. Titans

The Green Bay Packers officially activated wide receiver Randall Cobb from injured reserve, giving the veteran pass-catcher an opportunity to play against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night at Lambeau Field.

Cobb, 32, missed the last four games with an ankle injury suffered in Week 6 against the New York Jets.

The Packers had an open spot on the 53-man roster, so no corresponding move was required.

Cobb caught 18 passes for 257 yards during the first six games of the 2022 season. He’s been an effective third-down receiver since returning to Green Bay in 2021, giving Matt LaFleur’s offense a valuable weapon against the NFL’s top third-down defense on Thursday night.

The Packers will go into Week 11 with Cobb, Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson and Samori Toure at wide receiver. Romeo Doubs is out with an ankle injury.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire