Packers activate WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling from COVID-19 reserve list

The Green Bay Packers have placed nine players on the COVID-19 reserve list since Monday, but the team is going to get some help from a player returning from the list this week.

Receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was activated on Wednesday. He has a roster exemption from the NFL that expires on Thursday, so expect the official announcement from the team tomorrow.

Valdes-Scantling, the offense’s top deep threat, missed last week’s win over the Cleveland Browns. He should be available for Sunday night’s showdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

Valdes-Scantling enjoyed his best game of the season before going on the COVID-19 reserve list. He hauled in five passes for 98 yards and a score in the Packers’ win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Can he bounce back from missing a week and help the Packers beat a division rival?

In the first meeting against the Vikings, Valdes-Scantling caught four passes for a season-high 123 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Over nine games, Valdes-Scantling has 25 catches, 417 yards and three touchdowns. He’s averaging 17.1 per catch and 8.4 yards per target.

Our take: Valdes-Scantling is an important vertical threat in the Packers offense. He creates big plays down the field and forces defenses to make tough decisions in coverage, often creating big-play opportunities for others. The offense condenses and isn’t as efficient when he’s not on the field. It should open back up with Valdes-Scantling back in the fold this week. The fourth-year receiver is approaching the end of a contract year, and both the Packers’ Super Bowl hopes and the money in his next deal need him to finish strong.

