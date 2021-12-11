Packers activate De’Vondre Campbell from COVID reserve, place Randall Cobb on IR

The Packers officially will have linebacker De'Vondre Campbell for Sunday night’s game against the Bears. They officially will not have receiver Randall Cobb for at least three games.

Campbell has been added to the 53-man roster. He landed on the list after the Week 12 win over the Rams, and he missed no games because the Packers were off in Week 13.

Cobb, who had core muscle surgery earlier this week, could miss the rest of the season. By rule, he’d be eligible to return in Week 17.

The 9-3 Packers are closing in on another NFC North title. The bigger prize, obviously, will be to try to get the No. 1 seed.

