Packers activate safety Raven Greene from IR

The Packers are getting a player back from injury, just in time for the NFC Championship.

Green Bay has activated safety Raven Greene from injured reserve.

Undrafted out of James Madison in 2018, Greene played in the first two games of the year, starting the Thursday night opener in Chicago. Last year, he played in eight games before landing on IR in December.

The 14-3 Packers face the 49ers on Sunday, if you haven’t heard. The winner will represent the conference in Super Bowl LIV, if you haven’t heard.