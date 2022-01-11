Packers activate RT Billy Turner from COVID-19 reserve list

The first step to Green Bay Packers right tackle Billy Turner getting back on the field arrived Tuesday when the team activated him from the COVID-19 reserve list.

Turner, who started the first 13 games, injured his knee against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 12 and missed the final four regular-season games. He’s been on the COVID-19 reserve list since Monday, Jan. 3.

Coach Matt LaFleur said Turner could begin practicing again this week, making it possible he’ll be ready physically for the start of the postseason in two weeks.

If Turner is back, the Packers would be close to full strength along the offensive line, with four of five preferred starters available. Only Elgton Jenkins remains out. Left tackle David Bakhtiari and center Josh Myers both returned last week in Detroit and are expected to start when the Packers host the NFC Divisional Round.

Veteran Dennis Kelly started in Turner’s place over the final month of the season.

The Packers also released offensive tackle Adrian Ealy from the practice squad, likely clearing a path for Ben Braden to return. He was released from the 53-man roster on Monday.

