Packers activate rookie OT Caleb Jones from non-football illness list

The Green Bay Packers activated rookie offensive tackle Caleb Jones from the non-football illness list to the 53-man roster on Wednesday.

Jones was originally placed on the list on Oct. 1. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Jones was dealing with mononucleosis.

The Packers opened his 21-day window to practice with the team three weeks ago.

Jones takes the roster spot of rookie offensive lineman Sean Rhyan, who was suspended for the final six games of the regular season.

Jones, who stands 6-9, spent the first two weeks of the regular season on the practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster. He did not appear in a game before going on the non-football illness list.

His impressive work over the summer helped pave the way to a roster spot.

Over three preseason games in August, Jones played 84 snaps, all at left tackle. He allowed one pressure over 45 pass-blocking snaps. At Indiana, Jones started 30 games, including 24 at right tackle. He signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in May.

