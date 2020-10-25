Packers activate rookie LB Kamal Martin from injured reserve

The career of Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Kamal Martin will begin Sunday against the Houston Texans.

The Packers activated Martin, the team’s fifth-round pick, from injured reserve on Saturday.

A standout during training camp, Martin injured his knee during a scrimmage at Lambeau Field and needed surgery, requiring a stint on injured reserve. Martin missed five games.

The Packers could use the help at linebacker. Starter Christian Kirksey is on injured reserve, and rookie Krys Barnes is nursing shoulder and calf injuries.

Martin was running as a first-team player during camp. It’s unclear if the Packers will be comfortable using him in a starting role right away.

“The first thing that jumps out is he is a long, athletic guy. He is very intelligent. I think he works really hard at it,” coach Matt LaFleur said in August. “It’s going to come down to getting those reps and feeling comfortable in there and knowing what to do so he can go showcase that athleticism on Sundays.”

At Minnesota, Martin tallied 177 tackles, 13 tackles for losses, 3.5 sacks, nine pass breakups and forced three fumbles.