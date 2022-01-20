Receiver Randall Cobb will be playing against the 49ers on Saturday.

The Packers activated Cobb off of injured reserve on Thursday, the team announced. The move was expected, as head coach Matt LaFleur said earlier in the week he anticipated Cobb being available for the game.

Cobb has been out since suffering a core muscle injury that required surgery in the Packers’ Week 12 victory over the Rams. He was designated to return in late December and began practicing with the team then.

Cobb caught 28 passes for 375 yards with five touchdowns during the regular season.

Packers activate Randall Cobb off injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk