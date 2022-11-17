A report on Thursday indicated that wide receiver Randall Cobb will play for the Packers on Thursday night and he’s now officially in line to play.

The Packers activated Cobb from the injured reserve list on Thursday afternoon. He has missed the last four games with an ankle injury suffered in the team’s Week Six loss to the Jets.

Cobb will join Allen Lazard, Christian Watson, Sammy Watkins, and Samori Toure at receiver this week. Romeo Doubs is out with an ankle injury and the team waived Amari Rodgers earlier this week.

The Packers also elevated linebacker La’Darius Hamilton from the practice squad. He’s played in two other games this season and he had three tackles in six games last year.

Packers activate Randall Cobb, elevate La’Darius Hamilton originally appeared on Pro Football Talk