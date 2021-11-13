Packers activate QB Aaron Rodgers from COVID-19 reserve list

After 10 days away, Aaron Rodgers is back.

The Green Bay Packers activated the three-time MVP quarterback from the COVID-19 reserve list on Saturday.

Rodgers originally tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday. As an unvaccinated player, Rodgers had to miss at least 10 days away from the facility, including Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rodgers has passed the physical screening and will be available for the team’s walkthrough on Saturday.

The Packers did add Rodgers to the injury report with a toe injury. He does not have an injury designation and is expected to play on Sunday.

Although Jordan Love has taken all of the first-team reps in practice this week, the Packers are expecting Rodgers – who participated throughout the week virtually – to start on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Through his first eight starts, Rodgers completed 173 of 258 passes (67.1 percent) for 1,894 yards (7.3 yards per attempt), 17 touchdowns and three interceptions. His passer rating was 105.7. The Packers had won seven straight games at the time of his positive COVID-19 test.

The Packers also activated cornerback Isaac Yiadom from the COVID-19 reserve list and released outside linebacker La’Darius Hamilton.