Packers activate linebacker Krys Barnes from injured reserve

The Packers are getting some help on defense ahead of tomorrow’s game in Detroit.

Green Bay activated linebacker Krys Barnes from injured reserve today, making him available to go against the Lions.

Barnes suffered ankle and calf injuries in the Packers’ season-opening loss to the Vikings and hasn’t played since.

Last year Barnes started 13 games, and he’ll likely get significant playing time on Sunday with fellow linebacker De'Vondre Campbell ruled out with a knee injury.

