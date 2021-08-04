Packers activate LB Ray Wilborn from COVID reserve list

A young defensive player for the Green Bay Packers is returning after a brief stint on the COVID reserve list.

The Packers activated linebacker Ray Wilborn on Wednesday.

Wilborn, a first-year player, was placed on the reserve/COVID list on July 24. He has not participated during the start of training camp but is now eligible to practice.

Wilborn (6-3, 230) spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons in 2020 after going undrafted out of Ball State. He signed a futures deal with the Packers in January.

Wilborn needed to get back on the field. Roster spots are available to be won at inside linebacker and on special teams, but availability is an absolute necessity for young fringe players attempting to make the roster.

The Packers also returned tight end Josiah Deguara on Wednesday. He was activated from the PUP list.

