Packers activate LB Krys Barnes from injured reserve

After opening his practice window this week, the Green Bay Packers officially activated linebacker Krys Barnes from injured reserve to the 53-man roster on Saturday.

Barnes, who missed seven games with an ankle injury, practiced with the team all week after being designated to return on Wednesday. He hasn’t played in a game since suffering the injury in Week 1.

His return comes at a good time: the Packers will be without starting linebacker De’Vondre Campbell on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Barnes, an undrafted free agent from UCLA, started 23 games for the Packers between the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He was on the field for nine defensive snaps and 15 special teams snaps in the season opener in Minnesota.

It’s unclear what his role will be on Sunday in Detroit. The Packers will start rookie Quay Walker, who is expected to wear the communication helmet in place of Campbell. Barnes, Isaiah McDuffie and Eric Wilson could all split time next to Walker at linebacker.

The Packers had an open roster and did not need to make a corresponding move.

List

Packers vs. Lions: 5 things to watch and a prediction for Week 9

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire