Packers activate Jared Veldheer, waive Adam Pankey

The Packers activated offensive lineman Jared Veldheer to the 53-player roster Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The team waived offensive lineman Adam Pankey to make room.

The Packers claimed Veldheer off waivers from the Patriots on Nov. 27. He signed with New England in May but retired a week later.

The Patriots placed him on the reserve/retired list before cutting him last month.

Veldheer, 32, started 12 games for the Broncos last season.

In his career, he has played 118 games with 113 starts for the Raiders, Cardinals and Broncos.

Pankey has spent time on the Packers’ practice squad and active roster this season but did not play in a game. He played in one game for the Packers in 2017 and one in 2018.