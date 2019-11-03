Packers activate Jace Sternberger off IR

The Packers designated tight end Jace Sternberger to return from injured reserve Saturday, the team announced.

Sternberger, the 75th overall choice out of Texas A&M, injured his ankle in the preseason. The team placed him on injured reserve Sept. 3.

He has had only limited practice time since training camp began because of ankle and jaw injuries.

Sternberger made 49 receptions for 837 yards and 10 touchdowns in Jimbo Fisher’s offense last season.

He earned All-SEC and All-America honors in his only season at A&M.