Packers activate Equanimeous St. Brown from IR

The Packers are getting some help at receiver.

Apart from receiver Davante Adams returning from a two-game absence with a hamstring injury, receiver Equanimeous St. Brown has been activated from injured reserve.

St. Brown appeared in 12 games in 2018, but he missed all of 2019 due to injury. He has yet to play in 2020.

As a rookie sixth-rounder from Notre Dame, St. Brown caught 21 passes for 328 yards two years ago.

Allen Lazard, who currently is on IR, leads the Packers in receiving yardage this year, with 254. Other significant contributors include receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and tight end Robert Tonyan.

