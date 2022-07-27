Packers activate DL Dean Lowry, RB Patrick Taylor off PUP list ahead of training camp

Defensive lineman Dean Lowry and running back Patrick Taylor enjoyed short stays on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp for the Green Bay Packers.

General manager Brian Gutekunst confirmed that both Lowry and Taylor would be activated from the PUP list and be available for Wednesday’s opening practice of camp.

Lowry sat out for most of the offseason workout program with an injury. It’s unclear what injury Taylor was dealing with to start camp.

Lowry enjoyed a career season in 2021, tallying a career-high 42 pressures, per Pro Football Focus. He will be an important part of a deep and talented defensive line featuring Pro Bowler Kenny Clark, veteran addition Jarran Reed and first-round pick Devonte Wyatt.

Taylor, who scored his first career touchdown in the season finale against Detroit in January, is a leading candidate to be the No. 3 running back while Kylin Hill (ACL) remains on the PUP list to start training camp. He is competing with undrafted rookies BJ Baylor and Tyler Goodson.

The Packers are also bringing back rookie linebacker Caliph Brice and offensive tackle Caleb Jones, who were both put on the non-football injury list last week.