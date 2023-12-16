Packers activate CB Eric Stokes from IR to 53-man roster

Ahead of their matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Green Bay Packers activated Eric Stokes from IR and added him back to the 53-man roster.

“It would be great to end on a positive note these last four games,” said Stokes on Friday. “It would be great just to build for next year. Build for everything and build for the playoffs. It’s going to be fun.”

Green Bay’s decision to add Stokes back to the active roster was an anticipated move. Stokes has been a full participant in practice the last two weeks. The team also released cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly earlier in the week, opening up a roster spot, and the deadline to activate Stokes or have him revert back to season-ending IR is this upcoming Monday.

Now the question becomes, what will Stokes’ role be?

Against Denver, he had only played four special teams snaps before suffering the hamstring injury that landed him back on IR. This time around, however, the cornerback situation is different for Green Bay. Raul Douglas is now in Buffalo, and we don’t know what Jaire Alexander’s availability is going to be.

Given that, I do believe that against Tampa Bay there is a greater likelihood that we see Stokes on defense. However, with that said, my guess is that he doesn’t start or even play 50 percent of the snaps. Remember, the last time he was a full-go was in Week 9 of 2022. I imagine there is still going to be a ramp-up period for him, with Stokes perhaps seeing some snaps in obvious passing situations.

“We’d love to get him some snaps,” said Matt LaFleur about getting Stokes on the field defensively before the season ends. “He’s played some really good ball for us. We’re hoping that he’d be back before now and I know this has been frustrating for him. But I think hopefully we are getting close to that day.”

It was a lisfranc injury that prematurely ended Stokes’ 2022 season and started him out on the physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp. A different hamstring injury would then derail his initial ramp up over the summer.

Stokes potential return on defense this week could come against Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans—one of the top receivers in football. Evans has 104 targets this season and eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark in Week 13. He also has 10 touchdowns. Tampa Bay also has Chris Godwin, who is listed as questionable on the injury report, and has 659 receiving yards of his own. Bucs’ quarterback Baker Mayfield ranks fourth in pass attempts of 20-plus yards this season.

“That’s what you live for,” said Stokes. About potentially facing Evans. “This is what I’ve been training for. It is what it is. No matter the circumstance, I’ve got to be ready on Sunday if I’m up. If I’m not, it is what it is.”

