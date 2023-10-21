Packers activate CB Eric Stokes from PUP list ahead of matchup vs. Broncos

The Green Bay Packers activated cornerback Eric Stokes off the physically unable to perform list on Saturday, making the 2021 first-round pick eligible to make his season debut against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Stokes injured his foot and knee in Detroit on Nov. 6 of last year. He required surgery on both injuries and missed the rest of the season and all of the offseason workout program and training camp leading into 2023.

After a few weeks of practice while still on the PUP list, Stokes is finally back on the 53-man roster.

The 29th overall pick in 2021 started 23 of his first 25 NFL games, including all nine games to start last year. It’s unclear what his role will be on the Packers defense at this point, although cornerback Jaire Alexander is dealing with a back injury and is questionable to play Sunday.

It’s possible Stokes could take over as the starter opposite Rasul Douglas with Keisean Nixon in the slot if Alexander can’t go against the Broncos. The bigger question will arrive when everyone is healthy, and will center around if Stokes can be a starter or if he’ll be relegated to dime package and special teams duties.

Stokes enjoyed a standout rookie season in which he broke up 14 passes and had an interception over 14 starts. He didn’t have a single pass breakup over nine starts last season. Coming off a major injury, Stokes must prove he can once again be a speedy, disruptive coverage player.

The corresponding roster move for the Packers was releasing outside linebacker Justin Hollins, who has now been released from the 53-man roster twice this month.

