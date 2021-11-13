Packers activate Aaron Rodgers in time for Seahawks game

Aaron Rodgers will return to the Green Bay Packers in Week 10.

A week after missing a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs due to COVID-19, the reigning MVP will play Sunday against Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks.

The news was made official Saturday when the NFC North leaders activated their quarterback.

#Packers activate QB Aaron Rodgers & CB Isaac Yiadom off the reserve/COVID-19 list Roster moves ahead of #SEAvsGB 📰 https://t.co/W25i7agLFJ — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 13, 2021

Rodgers does make an appearance on the injury report due to a toe issue but that will not impact his availability.

The game features a matchup of quarterbacks back in action. Wilson returns to Seattle after missing a series of games with a broken finger.