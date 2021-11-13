Packers activate Aaron Rodgers in time for Seahawks game

Barry Werner
·1 min read
Aaron Rodgers will return to the Green Bay Packers in Week 10.

A week after missing a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs due to COVID-19, the reigning MVP will play Sunday against Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks.

The news was made official Saturday when the NFC North leaders activated their quarterback.

Rodgers does make an appearance on the injury report due to a toe issue but that will not impact his availability.

The game features a matchup of quarterbacks back in action. Wilson returns to Seattle after missing a series of games with a broken finger.

