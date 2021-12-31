Packers activate 5 players from COVID-19 reserve list

The Green Bay Packers are getting back five players from the COVID-19 reserve list before Sunday’s showdown with the Minnesota Vikings.

The team brought back safety Henry Black, outside linebackers Tipa Galeai and LaDarius Hamilton (practice squad) and cornerbacks Kevin King and Shemar Jean-Charles from the reserve list on Friday.

If nothing else, the returns provide a boost on special teams.

Black, the defense’s dime safety, has played the most snaps on special teams of any player on the roster. He also leads the team in special teams tackles. Jean-Charles, a rookie, is fifth in special teams snaps.

King provides an extra layer of depth at cornerback behind Rasul Douglas and Eric Stokes. It’s possible Hamilton will be elevated to the gameday roster for help at outside linebacker.

While the Packers got five players back, the team also placed practice squad kicker JJ Molson and practice squad linebacker Ray Wilborn on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The following players remain on the COVID-19 reserve list as of Friday afternoon: P Corey Bojorquez, OL Ben Braden, LB Oren Burks, TE Tyler Davis, DL Kingsley Keke, TE Marcedes Lewis, WR Amari Rodgers, OLB Chauncey Rivers, LB Ty Summers.

The Packers play the Vikings on Sunday night. It’s possible more activations from the reserve list could happen Saturday.

List