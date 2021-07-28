Packers to acquire WR Randall Cobb from Texans
Green Bay Packers to acquire WR Randall Cobb from the Houston Texans. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Texans traded for receiver Anthony Miller on Saturday. They are in the process of trading receiver Randall Cobb to the Packers. The NFL’s transactions wire brought news that the Texans released receiver Donte Moncrief on Tuesday. The team lists Moncrief with a non-football injury designation. The Texans signed Moncrief as a free agent March [more]
Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst met with the media on Wednesday morning and the topic of conversation was quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ presence at training camp after working out a revised contract with the team. Gutekunst didn’t delve into the details of those changes because nothing has been finalized, but said that he became confident that [more]
The Washington Football Team is signing defensive end Bunmi Rotimi, according to Field Yates of ESPN.com. Rotimi, 26, spent time with the Chicago Bears and played in the XFL as a member of the New York Guardians of the XFL. Rotimi played his college football at Old Dominion and went undrafted in 2017. He was [more]
Trey Lance may ultimately be the quarterback of the future for the San Francisco 49ers. Jimmy Garoppolo is still the quarterback of the now. Via Ben Ross of the Associated Press, head coach Kyle Shanahan stated clearly on Tuesday that Garoppolo enters training camp with the 49ers as their starting under center. ”There’s no open [more]
Randall Cobb isn’t a Packer yet. He won’t be until the Packers and Texans work out a trade. Per a league source, one major term currently being discussed is the extent to which the Texans will be paying some of Cobb’s fully-guaranteed salary for 2021 of $8.25 million. In recent years, an increasing number of [more]
A rundown of answers from Packers GM Brian Gutekunst during his opening press conference of training camp.
The much-discussed return of Randall Cobb to Green Bay is officially happening. Cobb himself announced on Twitter that he is “COMING HOME,” with a picture of himself in a Packers uniform. It has not yet been reported what the Packers are giving up to acquire Cobb in a trade with the Texans. Packers quarterback Aaron [more]
Breaking down the pros and cons of the Packers making a trade for veteran WR Randall Cobb.
Our long regional nightmare is over. Aaron Rodgers is back. And at a time when some are twisting themselves in knots to characterize this as some sort of a major win for Rodgers, it’s not. It’s definitely not. Make no mistake about it. Rodgers caved. Rodgers folded. Rodgers surrendered. Once the restructured deal between the [more]
Tom Brady's return will elicit some interesting reactions by fans.