Packers can be 'absolute players in the NFC' if Jordan Love is good, ESPN NFL analyst says

It's one of the beautiful mysteries of the 2023 NFL season.

What will Jordan Love be as the starting quarterback of the Green Bay Packers? Will the change at the game's most important position result in some lean years in Titletown as the franchise transitions from their Hall of Fame quarterback or will Love keep the train moving at 1265 Lombardi Avenue?

That essentially boils down to whether he can lead the team to consistent playoff berths — the Packers qualified for the postseason in 11 of the 15 years Aaron Rodgers was at the helm — and sustained excellence that is expected in Green Bay.

How Jordan Love will play as the starting quarterback of the Green Bay Packers is "one of the more fascinating question marks" in the NFL, ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky said.

While oddsmakers don't see a complete drop-off (the team's over/under win total is 7.5), the Packers are no longer atop many prognosticators' boards for NFC favorites or even the division favorite that they typically were over the last decade-plus.

Don't tell that to ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky, a former quarterback in the league.

Despite the Packers coming off a playoff-less season with Rodgers quarterbacking the team, Orlovsky confidently said Friday on "The Pat McAfee Show" that "I still think they're a playoff football team."

Not surprisingly, it all comes down to the 24-year-old Love, explained Orlovsky, who spent seven of his 12 seasons in the NFL with the Detroit Lions.

"One of the more fascinating question marks is like 'What if Jordan Love is good?' Orlovsky pondered. "We don't really know, but he was a first-round pick three years ago. This guy, he wasn't a sixth-round pick that they're just tanking with, so to speak. What happens if Jordan Love is really good? What happens if the Packers and Brian Gutekunst got it right? He's one of those picks a lot of people maybe misjudged or got impatient with. What happens if this dude after three years of sitting and watching throws for 30 touchdowns and 10 or less interceptions?"

"I still think the Green Bay Packers are a playoff football team..



Love, whom the Packers traded up to select at No. 26 in 2020, has played sparingly in his three years as the backup, starting one game in 2021 and stepping in last season against Philadelphia when Rodgers got injured.

Orlovsky highlighted the Packers' young talent on offense and a scheme that "always gets quarterbacks to play better" than what their talent level might suggest.

"If Jordan Love is good, the Packers are absolute players in the NFC," he predicted.

Packers have the talent on defense, need to stop playing 'soft'

But it's not all just on Love, as Orlovsky pointed out. Orlovsky said the Packers' "defense is littered with talent" but they must "stop playing so soft."

"And I don't mean that I'm scared to hit people," he said. "You give us so many free yardage to attack you offensively."

The Packers' defense ranked in the middle of the pack in total yards allowed in 2022 (16th of the 32 teams). And while they ranked in the top 10 for fewest passing yards allowed and were among the teams with the most interceptions (17), they were in the bottom 10 in rushing defense and yards allowed per rush (5.0).

"They have to have a way more attacking mindset on defense," Orlovsky said.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Packers will make playoffs in 2023 NFL season, Dan Orlovsky predicts