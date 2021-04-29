Packers' Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Well, all might not be great in Wisconsin for the NFC North Champions. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly wants to play for a new team.

And that's music to Chicago Bears fans.

At the very least, Aaron Rodgers leaving the division is a plus for Chicago. In the most ideal of worlds, if Rodgers was released he'd pull a Brett Favre and come to the Bears to torment his former team.

And solve a city's decades long quarterback problem in the process.

According to Adam Schefter,Packers team president Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur are all aware of Rdogers' desire to leave.

This all stems from the Packers trading up to draft quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Rodgers' contract is another factor.

And according to Pro Football Talk, Rodgers “doesn’t like anyone in the front office for a variety of reasons.”

Gutekunst reiterated the Packers' commitment to Rodgers.

And this is beginning to feel a whole lot like the Russell Wilson-Seattle Seahawks saga again. Disgruntled star quarterback wants out, team won't budge because you don't let Hall of Fame talent at the sport's most important position walk out the door.

We know the San Francisco 49ers inquired about Rodgers' availability, and other NFL teams have reportedly made the call as well.

