Packers' Aaron Rodgers struggles in blowout loss to the Saints
The reigning MVP threw two interceptions, and zero TD passes in the loss to New Orleans on Sunday.
The Jordan Love era is underway. Love, the Packers’ 2020 first-round draft pick and heir apparent to franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers, saw his first regular-season game action in the fourth quarter today as Rodgers was pulled during a disastrous game against the Saints. Rodgers had completed 15 of 28 passes for 133 yards, with no [more]
Jameis Winston and the hurricane-displaced Saints looked right at home in northeast Florida — no doubt to the delight of fans rebuilding homes and lives back in New Orleans. Winston passed for five touchdowns, New Orleans intercepted reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers twice, and the Saints kicked off the post-Drew Brees era with a strikingly dominant 38-3 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. “We knew that even though some people don’t have power, they’re going to find a way to watch the Saints,” linebacker and captain Demario Davis said.
Nothing seemed to go well for the Packers, who were handed the franchise's worst Week 1 loss since a 40-0 defeat against the Lions in 1970.
Jameis Winston looked as good as he ever has in his debut as the Saints' starting quarterback.
The Packers scored only three points and lost by 35 points to the Saints to open the 2021 season.
Everything you need to know from the Packers' Week 1 defeat to the New Orleans Saints in Jacksonville.
Late in the third quarter, Jameis Winston threw an interception that was overturned due to a controversial roughing the passer penalty on the Packers' Za'Darius Smith. The Saints went on to score on the drive on their way to a shocking 38-3 destruction of Green Bay.
New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers game recap: Everything we know
