Breaking News:

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers named NFL MVP for the second consecutive season.

Packers Aaron Rodgers makes it back-to-back AP NFL MVP Awards

Barry Werner
·1 min read
The Green Bay PackersAaron Rodgers wasn’t sure if he was going to play in 2021. He made it worthwhile by leading the team to the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

And on Thursday at NFL Honors. Rodgers was named AP NFL MVP for the second straight season. He has won four MVPs in his 17-year career.

Rodgers made a sentimental speech thanking everyone from the Packers’ brass to his teammates to people who impacted him personally.

Rodgers threw for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns as Green Bay won 13 games for the third straight season.

