Packers' Aaron Rodgers didn't get fined for taunting Bears fans

Packers' Rodgers didn't get fined for taunting Bears fans

The disliking Aaron Rodgers saga continues.

After scoring a late fourth quarter touchdown in Sunday's 24-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers taunted Bears fans at Soldier Field.

"I've owned you all my f**king life. I own you. I still own you. I still own you," Rodgers said after giving the Packers a 10-point lead.

Rodgers appeared on Tuesday's episode of the Pat McAfee Show and told McAfee that he 'didn't plan' to say that he owned Bears fans.

It doesn't look like Rodgers was fined by the NFL for the taunt that many thought was in poor taste.

Aaron Rodgers asked if he got fined for yelling at Bears fans Sunday: "Not to my knowledge. I would appeal it, for sure." — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) October 20, 2021

Rodgers said to his knowledge he hasn't been fined and that he would argue against it if he ended up getting billed.

On Monday, former Bears center Olin Kreutz told Mike Mulligan and David Haugh on 670 the Score's Mully and Haugh Show that he would like to punch Rodgers in the face.

Rodgers basically laughed off Kreutz' threat, admitting to McAfee that he doesn't know Kreutz but still has respect for him.

The Packers quarterback has beaten Chicago 22 times since 2008. Green Bay has won 10 of the last 11 at Soldier Field. Kreutz expressed that Rodgers definitely could have basked in his glory of "owning" the Bears without all the taunting and swearing.

"Instead you go and make a million excuses, and then you go on the Pat McAfee Show and you sound like you're Brandon Staley or the Dalai Lama, whoever you are," Kreutz said. "It's all about woke culture and the PC crowd, and all this stuff, and that you're above the game."

If the NFL needs someone to serve Rodgers with a fine, call Olin Kreutz.

