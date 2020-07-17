Packers' Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick have reportedly broken up

Some of you will undoubtedly tweet sLoW nEwS dAy HuH? at this and yes that's exactly correct it is a slow news day. It's Friday, July 17th. This is what gets blogged about on Friday, July 17th.

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick have broken up. The red flag, of course, was when Patrick unfollowed Rodgers on Instagram. She also deleted a few pictures of them from her feed – pretty standard breakup fare. (FWIW Aaron still follows her y i k e s) Speculation apparently grew when Patrick, who started dating Rodgers around the time she retired from race car driving in 2018, was not with him at the recent American Century Championship, where he was playing in a celebrity golf tournament. Her reps have since confirmed they're no longer together.

There are even rumors of a more sinister backstory behind the breakup, which I'm sure you can and already have found on Twitter.

And just like Bears fans are destined to ruthlessly bring this up next time Aaron Rodgers comes into town, Rodgers is destined to ruthlessly pick apart the defense in a nationally-televised blowout. Time is a flat circle.

