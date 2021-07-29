Packers, Aaron Rodgers agree to terms of restructured contract

The #Packers and QB Aaron Rodgers have finally agreed to terms and language on the reworked deal, source said. The saga is over. Only thing left is to sign it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 29, 2021

The final step of Aaron Rodgers returning to Green Bay for the 2021 season is complete.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Packers and Rodgers have agreed to terms on a restructured deal.

Based on reporting from Adam Schefter of ESPN, the reworked contract is expected to void the 2023 season, eliminate the future use of the franchise tag, and push money from this year into future years, creating cap space for the Packers this year.

The team has also agreed to review the situation with Rodgers following the season, a concession general manager Brian Gutekunst admitted during his press conference to open training camp.

The new deal would expire following the 2022 season, setting up next offseason as a crossroads of sorts for the player and team. The Packers and Rodgers can extend the deal, or agree to part ways via trade.

Gutekunst said Thursday that the Packers needed to get a restructured deal done with Rodgers to have enough cap space to operate this season, especially after trading for Randall Cobb and signing Dennis Kelly.

More information on the restructured deal will be provided as it becomes available at Packers Wire.

