Packers' Aaron Rodgers advises Ravens' Lamar Jackson: 'Slide a little bit'
Aaron Rodgers didn’t play on Thursday night when his Green Bay Packers played their second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens because of back tightness.
The Ravens’ second-year quarterback, Lamar Jackson, did start and play - and Rodgers liked what he saw.
‘Slide a little bit’
After the game, a 26-13 Baltimore win, Jackson and Rodgers met at midfield, and Rodgers was complimentary of Jackson - and also offered a bit of advice.
“What’s up young fella?,” Rodgers says, offering a hand and embracing Jackson.
“What’s up, GOAT?,” Jackson says.
“I love watching you play, man,” Rodgers says. “That was pretty spectacular.”
“I love watching you play,” Jackson replies. “Appreciate that.”
“Have a great season...Slide a little bit,” Rodgers advises, knowing that taking hits can be a sure way to shorten a quarterback’s season or career.
(It’s nice to see Rodgers and Jackson’s interaction, but watching Robert Griffin III’s expression is funny.)
What a moment between Lamar and Rodgers. 🙏💯 @Lj_era8 @AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/wlLSBonIUN
— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 16, 2019
Jackson was 6-for-10 passing for 58 yards and officially had two rushes for 14 yards, but his best play, an 18-yard touchdown run, was taken off the board because a penalty on receiver Willie Snead.
You can see it below: