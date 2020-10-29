Packers’ Aaron Jones, Mason Crosby miss another practice

Running back Aaron Jones and kicker Mason Crosby both missed their second straight practice for the Green Bay Packers on Thursday.

After holding a walk-through practice on Wednesday, the Packers were in pads for a full practice on Thursday.

Jones, who missed last week’s win with a calf injury, and Crosby, who is now dealing with calf and back injuries, could both be in danger of missing Sunday’s showdown with the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field.

If Jones misses another game, the Packers will lean again on Jamaal Williams, who had 114 total yards last week, and rookie A.J. Dillon. Replacing Crosby would be more difficult, but the Packers could add rookie kicker Nick Vogel to the 53-man roster if Crosby misses his first career game.

According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Packers special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga believes Crosby will play Sunday.

The Packers were also without cornerback Kevin King, who suffered a setback in his recovery from a quad injury and will likely miss a third-straight game. Josh Jackson would start again if King can’t play.

The Packers did get some good injury news. Left tackle David Bakhtiari and running back/returner Tyler Ervin both practiced in a limited capacity, and tight end Robert Tonyan was upgraded to a full participant.

The Vikings had running back Dalvin Cook available for the second straight practice, but they were also without three cornerbacks (Mike Hughes, Holton Hill and Cameron Dantzler).

