Packers say Aaron Jones would have been limited at practice

Packers running back Aaron Jones didn’t practice at all last week before being ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Vikings, but the team said he would have been able to do something on Monday if the team had a practice.

The Packers will face the 49ers on Thursday night and issued an estimated practice report for the day. Jones was listed as limited by the calf injury that kept him out the last two games.

Jones had plenty of company on the estimated report. Left tackle David Bakhtiari (chest), safety Raven Green (oblique), and cornerback Kevin King (quad) were also listed as limited after missing Sunday’s game.

Linebacker Krys Barnes (shoulder, biceps), long snapper Hunter Bradley (groin), kicker Mason Crosby (left calf, back), running back Tyler Ervin (wrist), linebacker Rashan Gary (ankle), defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (shoulder), tight end John Lovett (knee), linebacker Kamal Martin (knee), linebacker Preston Smith (shoulder), and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (knee) rounded out the group of players who would have been limited participants.

The Packers said tight end Marcedes Lewis (knee), safety Will Redmond (shoulder), safety Vernon Scott (shoulder), and tackle Rick Wagner (knee) would not have practiced on Monday.

In addition to injury issues, the Packers also placed running back AJ Dillon on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. He tested positive on Sunday and will not be able to play against the 49ers this week.

