Packers' Aaron Jones claps back after being left off ESPN’s top 10 RB rankings

Sleep on Aaron Jones all you want. He’ll just do what he always does.

That was the Green Bay Packers running back’s message after he scrolled through Twitter on Friday and read a story about a poll that ESPN conducted ranking the top 10 running backs heading into the 2023 season.

Reporter Jeremy Fowler led the survey, which polled executives, coaches, scouts and players.

Where was Jones on the list? Not even in the top 10.

"Nothing new," Jones tweeted in a reply that listed the top 10 players. For what it's worth, Jones was put in the honorable mention category.

Jones, who is entering his seventh season with the Packers, finished 2022 with the ninth most rushing yards (1,121) of any running back and ninth most yards of any player from scrimmage (1,516) when combined with his receiving yards.

He posted those numbers despite finishing 15th across the NFL in rushing attempts (213). The 28-year-old Jones' 5.3 yards per attempt last season — second most for a running back — was a big reason for him outperforming others. Will the Packers lean into Jones and the running game more this season with Jordan Love in his first year as the starter to let him showcase his breakaway ability?

Regardless, Jones said people underestimate him every year and he always plays "myself into the Top 10."

"But thank you for the added fuel to the fire," his tweet concluded.

😴🛌 nothing new this is every year! …. I always play myself into the Top 10, but thank you for the added fuel to the 🔥🤝 https://t.co/wrdB9ghPcw — Aaron Jones 3️⃣3️⃣ (@Showtyme_33) July 14, 2023

Four running backs − Jonathan Taylor, Alvin Kamara, Tony Pollard and Austin Ekeler − who finished below Jones in rushing yards last year were ranked higher than the Packers star in the survey.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, who was third last year in rushing yards with 1,525 yards, is ranked No. 1.

Jones, who was the second Packers player this week to take to social media to express displeasure over "slights," stayed on Twitter Friday to share tweets that showcase his impact over the years.

One indicates that since 2019 Jones is the only player in the NFL to total over 4,000 rushing yards and 1,500 receiving yards.

Since 2019 players with at least 4,000 rush yards and 1,500 rec yards:



Aaron Jones. END OF LIST.



How is @Showtyme_33 NOT a top 10 RB? pic.twitter.com/2jI01eJaaG — Hard Rock Sportsbook (@HardRockSB) July 14, 2023

His 47 total touchdowns (31 rushing and 16 receiving) since 2019 are also third most among running backs.

Jones is among the best running backs in Packers history. He ranks third for rushing yards (5,284) and his 43 rushing touchdowns are fourth most.

Jones didn't stay on social media long.

He went to work.

Jones and several of his teammates, including quarterbacks Jordan Love and Danny Etling, wide receivers Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks, were participating in drills Friday at a local field in California.

They'll all return to Green Bay in less than two weeks for the start of training camp. That's when Jones can again show he belonged in that top 10.

But if his NFL colleagues don't give him that respect, those in the professional cornhole world surely will. He has advanced to a pro-am world championship set for later this summer.

Here are ESPN's full running backs rankings.

Top 10

Honorable mention

Additional votes

