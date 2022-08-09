Packers work out 8 specialists, including pair of long snappers

The Green Bay Packers were busy searching for help for Rich Bisaccia’s special teams on Tuesday, working out eight different specialists including two long snappers.

The expansive list suggests general manager Brian Gutekunst is looking to upgrade what he has on special teams at this point of training camp.

According to the league’s daily transaction report, the Packers worked out the following players at kicker, punter and long snapper:

– LS Mitchell Fraboni (Arizona State)

– LS Antonio Ortiz (TCU)

– P Bailey Flint (Toledo)

– P Simon Laryea (Abilene Christian)

– P Will Spiers (Clemson)

– K Ramiz Ahmed (Nevada)

– K Austin MacGinnis (Kentucky)

– K Aldrick Rosas (Southern Oregon)

Punter looks settled with veteran addition Pat O’Donnell, but the kicker and long snapper positions are both a bit chaotic after two weeks of camp. Mason Crosby (right knee) remains on the PUP list, and rookie Gabe Brkic hasn’t exactly taken advantage of the opportunity. At long snapper, rookie Jack Coco and incumbent Steven Wirtel have both struggled.

If Crosby isn’t ready for the start of the regular season, it’s certainly possible the kicker and long snapper for the Packers in Week 1 aren’t currently on the roster.

No immediate signing from the workout list was announced, but a move could be coming Wednesday.

The Packers also worked out five running backs, including 2019 draft pick Dexter Williams, plus two defensive backs and two offensive tackles. More on the workouts later at Packers Wire.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire