Packers have 7 players selected to Pro Bowl

The Green Bay Packers are well-represented on the first Pro Bowl rosters of the 2020 season.

The Packers, now 11-3 and in possession of the No. 1 seed in the NFC, had seven players selected to the initial Pro Bowl rosters, including five offensive players and three first-time Pro Bowlers.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, running back Aaron Jones, receiver Davante Adams, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, guard Elgton Jenkins, outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, cornerback Jaire Alexander were announced as Pro Bowl selections on Monday.

Jones, Jenkins and Alexander were first-time selections. Of the seven selections, only Jones isn’t listed as a Pro Bowl starter.

According to the team, the seven Pro Bowlers on the first roster are the most from the Packers since 2011. The Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens all had an NFL-high seven selections.

At least three notable players were left off the initial NFC roster: center Corey Linsley, tight end Robert Tonyan and safety Adrian Amos.

Packers Pro Bowlers

QB Aaron Rodgers (ninth selection)

WR Davante Adams (fourth selection)

LT David Bakhtiari (third selection)

OLB Za’Darius Smith (second selection)

RB Aaron Jones (first selection)

G Elgton Jenkins (first selection)

CB Jaire Alexander (first selection

