Packers work out 7 players, including 6 on offense

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst exited early from Monday’s shareholder’s meeting to go try out a player. In the afternoon, it was announced the team was signing safety Dallin Leavitt. The Packers are now officially up to 90 players heading into training camp, but Gutekunst is still keeping an eye on outside talent. According to the league’s transaction wire, Green Bay worked out seven other players, and all but six on offense, including three receivers (two from the USFL) and a quarterback with Wisconsin ties.

Here is a quick look at all seven players:

QB Nate Stanley, Iowa

The Packers have three quarterbacks on their 90-man roster and two locks for the 53-man roster, but the third and final spot is essentially up for grabs. Danny Etling is the third-stringer behind Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love, but an injury or poor performance could force them to look elsewhere. Stanley, a native of Menomonie, Wisconsin, was a three-year starter at Iowa and ranks second all-time in school history in touchdown passes and yards. The Minnesota Vikings used a seventh-round pick on Stanley in 2020, but he failed to move into a full-time backup role behind Kirk Cousins. After spending most of his time on the Vikings practice squad and injured reserve, Stanley was waived almost a week ago and is still waiting to play his first NFL snap.

WR Jonathan Adams, Arkansas State

The Packers recently signed tight end Sal Cannella after an impressive season in the USFL. Adams is another USFL product and former teammate of Cannella trying to make his way onto an NFL roster. Adams has good size for a wide receiver at 6-2 and 220 pounds and was known for making some impressive grabs during his college career. After finishing with 166 career receptions for 2,303 yards and 21 touchdowns at Arkansas State, Adams went undrafted in 2021 but eventually landed with the Detroit Lions. However, the wideout was released leading up to training camp and then got suspended for the first six games of the regular season. Adams seems to have gotten back on track, as he was a standout for the New Orleans Breakers in USFL, finishing fifth in the league with 406 receiving yards.

WR Osirus Mitchell, Mississippi State

Standing 6-5 and weighing 210 pounds, Mitchell is another pass catcher with impressive size and a background in the USFL. Despite a productive career in the SEC, Mitchell was not selected in the 2021 NFL draft. He did, however, sign with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent, and he spent almost the entire season on the team’s practice squad before being released in December. Over a season with the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL, Mitchell was the team’s second-leading receiver with 23 receptions for 333 yards and three touchdowns.

WR Ryan Wisniewski, UW-Whitewater

Whitewater’s Ryan Wisniewski shows the football as he crosses the goal line on a 4-yard touchdown run against St. John’s in the second quarter.

After working out three wide receivers (and John Brown last week), it’s clear the Packers could be looking to add to their current group. Wisniewski is an intriguing option with – you guessed it – impressive size for his position. Wisniewski is also listed at 6-5 and weighs 210 pounds. He finished his college career at UW-Whitewater ranked fourth in program history in career receiving touchdowns (26), sixth in receiving yards (2,441) and tied for sixth in receptions (154). Green Bay invited Wisniewski to their rookie mini-camp back in May but did not sign him to a deal. Adams, Mitchell, or Wisniewski could be on the Packers short list if something happens to one of their receivers.

C Ty Clary, Arkansas

The Packers are always searching for offensive line depth, especially if a player has versatility. Clary lined up at a few different spots for Arkansas and was a starter for multiple seasons. In last year’s game against Georgia Southern, injuries forced Clary to play three different positions. However, Clary is still a bit raw and was not selected in this year’s draft. In May, he was waived by the Miami Dolphins with a failed physical but is still looking to make a team as a depth piece.

G Denzel Okafor, Texas

Okakor has solid experience as a six-year player for the Longhorns. He played in 50 career games, including 19 starts, all of which came at either left or right guard. During his final year, Okafor underwent season-ending surgery to repair a knee injury. After going undrafted, Okafor signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars but was released to make way for another offensive lineman. Okafor measured 6-3 and 307 pounds at his pro day with 36 1/3-inch arms and a 86 3/8-inch wingspan. He also put up 31 reps on the bench press.

DB Donte Vaughn, Notre Dame

Vaughn (6-2, 212) appeared in 41 games over four seasons at Notre Dame, tallying 57 tackles and an interception. He broke up six passes as a true freshman and then five more passes as a senior. While undrafted, Vaughn spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers during training camp in 2021. The Chargers played him at safety for 98 preseason snaps and he graded out favorably at Pro Football Focus.

