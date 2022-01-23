Packers take 7-0 lead into halftime

The Packers defense held the 49ers offense to negative yardage for most of the first half of Saturday night’s game at Lambeau Field, but the visiting team was finally able to find some momentum on their final possession of the half.

Jimmy Garoppolo completed his first passes of the game and Elijah Mitchell snapped off some good gains on the ground to move the ball into the red zone before things took a turn for the worse. Garoppolo avoided pass rushers long enough to deliver a pass that wound up being an easy interception for Packers safety Adrian Amos inside the five-yard-line.

It looked like the Niners would get the ball back for a last chance at points, but Aaron Rodgers evaded rushers on third down and hit a wide-open running back Aaron Jones deep down the field. The play went for 75 yards and the Packers survived a scare when Nick Bosa forced a fumble they recovered on a sack before they tried a 39-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter.

Jimmie Ward blocked Mason Crosby‘s try, so the Packers remain up 7-0.

The Packers drove for an easy touchdown to open the game and were moving well again on their second drive when tight end Marcedes Lewis fumbled the ball after a short gain. The 49ers couldn’t do anything with it as their first four possessions netted negative-15 yards, multiple dropped passes, three sacks, and four punts. The Packers were equally ineffective after that early score, which leaves the 49ers in the game heading into the final 30 minutes of action.

