Here are the Packers’ 5 primetime games on 2023 schedule

Aaron Rodgers might be playing in New York, but the Green Bay Packers will once again have five primetime games on the initial 2023 regular season schedule, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

The Packers remain a massive national draw for viewers, and while there’s no guarantee Matt LaFleur’s team is a contender in the first year without Rodgers, the opening of the Jordan Love era is nothing if not intriguing given the team’s history of quarterbacks (and quarterback transitions).

Of course, flex scheduling is in play this year. The final three primetime games could get flexed out of primetime slot if the matchups are no longer intriguing late in the year.

Here’s a quick look at the primetime slate for the Packers in 2023:

Week 4 vs. Lions

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9)

What: Thursday Night Football

When: Sept. 28

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay

This is a rematch of last year’s season finale matchup between the Packers and Lions in Green Bay and the first primetime game of the Jordan Love era. Can the Packers get revenge for January’s defeat and score a big early-season win over the NFC North favorites?

Week 5 at Raiders

What: Monday Night Football

When: Oct. 5

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

The Packers will go to Las Vegas with a rest advantage (coming off Thursday night game) and a chance to face All-Pro Davante Adams for the first time since the 2022 trade. The obvious matchup to watch is Adams vs. Jaire Alexander. Other storylines: Carlson brother kicking battle (Daniel vs. Anders) and second-round tight end battle (Michael Mayer vs. Luke Musgrave). This is also the return of Rich Bisaccia to Las Vegas.

Week 13 vs. Chiefs

(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

What: Sunday Night Football

When: Dec. 3

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay

A rematch of Jordan Love vs. Patrick Mahomes and the 2021 battle that saw the Chiefs narrowly knock off the Packers at Arrowhead Stadium in Love’s first career start. Can Love and the Packers hang with the defending Super Bowl champions? Once again, the Packers will have a rest advantage coming off a Thursday game (Thanksgiving vs. Lions).

Week 14 at Giants

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

What: Monday Night Football

When: Dec. 11

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

The Packers head to New York, but not to face Aaron Rodgers. This is a rematch of last season’s showdown in London, which ended in a Giants win and ultimately began the Packers’ midseason tailspin. This time around, the Packers will be facing a Giants team coming off a playoff run last season.

Week 17 at Vikings

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

What: Sunday Night Football

When: Dec. 31

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

New Year’s Eve in Minneapolis against the rival Vikings, and the Packers will hope the primetime showdown has big-time playoff implications. Last season, the Packers lost the season-opener at U.S. Bank Stadium. In fact, the Vikings have won five of the last seven games against the Packers in Minnesota. Love completed 4-of-5 passes for 65 yards in garbage time of Week 1 defeat.

