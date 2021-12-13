Packers 45, Bears 30: Instant analysis of Green Bay’s Week 14 win

The Green Bay Packers overcame a horrific first-half performance from the special teams with a dominant second half on Sunday night against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field.

While the Bears led by six points at the half, the Packers exited the contest with a comfortable 15-point victory.

Here’s our instant analysis of the Packers’ win, highlighting what went right, what went wrong and what it all means moving forward:

What went right

The Packers averaged over seven yards per play on offense and got four touchdown passes from Aaron Rodgers, who finished with a passer rating of 141.1. The three-time MVP quarterback completed 29 of 37 passes for 341 yards.

Rodgers has thrown 10 touchdown passes in the last three games.

The defense delivered three turnovers, including a pick-six from Rasul Douglas and a strip-sack from Preston Smith creating another touchdown. Chandon Sullivan’s late interception sealed the deal.

Davante Adams caught 10 passes for 121 yards and two scores, including a pivotal touchdown late in the first half and a crucial touchdown against Jaylon Johnson’s single coverage on a filthy route in the fourth quarter.

Allen Lazard had a bounce-back game, catching six passes for 75 yards and a touchdown. The score came on fourth down in the first half.

Running backs A.J. Dillon and Aaron Jones combined for 136 total yards and two touchdowns. Dillon rushed for 71 yards, while Jones produced 65 total yards and two scores on just eight touches.

De’Vondre Campbell made 16 tackles as the Packers held David Montgomery to just 42 rushing yards.

The pass-rush was dominant at times. The Packers finished with two sacks but also nine quarterback hits. Smith led the way, but the Packers also got impressive efforts from Kenny Clark and Kingsley Keke. Consistent pressure on Fields was key.

What went wrong

The special teams were an unmitigated disaster, from start to finish. Jakeem Grant’s 97-yard punt return for a touchdown in the first half was the worst of failures, but the list of mistakes made by the Packers’ third phase was unacceptably long. The group also got bailed out on a muffed punt by Amari Rodgers, and the Packers were fortunate that an onside kick can’t be advanced. This was undoubtedly one of the worst games from the special teams in team history.

Starting right tackle Billy Turner went down with a knee injury and was immediately ruled out. Losing him for any period of time would be difficult to overcome, although backup Dennis Kelly handled his business fine on Sunday night.

The Packers started slow again, failing to score in the first quarter and falling behind 10-0.

The defense gave up a pair of big plays in the first half. Grant burst off the left side for a 46-yard touchdown, and Damiere Byrd beat Henry Black for a 54-yard score.

What it means

The Packers are now 10-3 and one win (or Vikings loss) away from clinching the NFC North. The first goal on the team’s list can be checked off next week in Baltimore. More than anything, the Packers proved able to shake off some bye week rust, overcome more in-game adversity and still win comfortably over a division rival. This team still hasn’t played its best ball, but they have 10 wins and are cruising into the postseason. The production from the offense on Sunday night was encouraging, and reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is really heating up. This will be a scary team once a few All-Pros return later this month. But Matt LaFleur has to hope the failing special teams aren’t a fatal postseason flaw.

