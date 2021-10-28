Packers make 4 roster moves ahead of showdown with Cardinals

The Green Bay Packers announced four different roster moves ahead of Thursday night’s showdown with the Arizona Cardinals.

Not one of the four moves involves left tackle David Bakhtiari, who remains on the PUP list, or receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who remains on injured reserve.

The Packers activated tight end Dominique Dafney from injured reserve, activated receiver Malik Taylor from the COVID-19 reserve list, elevated offensive lineman Ben Braden from the practice squad to the gameday roster and elevated receiver Juwann Winfree from the practice squad to the gameday roster as a COVID-19 replacement.

The Packers roster is now at 52 players.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the four moves:

Activate Dafney

(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Dafney played 48 offensive snaps and 22 special teams snaps during the Packers first two games but went on injured reserve with a hip injury in Week 3. He provides a versatile tight end who can line up in the backfield, in the slot or inline. Josiah Deguara is struggling in the H-back role to start 2021, so Dafney might be the better option on Thursday night in Arizona. His athleticism at 6-2 and 243 pounds is an asset in the role.

Activate Taylor

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor is back after spending two weeks on the COVID-19 reserve list. Although he hasn’t been around the team and hasn’t practiced since Week 5, Taylor could provide depth at receiver and help on special teams. He led the NFL in receiving yards during the preseason and won the No. 6 receiver job easily. His main contribution during the regular season has come on special teams, where he played at least 50 percent of the snaps in each of the first five games. It’s just hard to envision the Packers using him in a big role coming off his recent absence.

Elevate Braden

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Braden is up for the third time this season. David Bakhtiari didn’t come off the PUP list, Josh Myers is on injured reserve and Dennis Kelly is doubtful to play, so the Packers needed the depth along the offensive line. Expect to see him mostly on special teams. He played 21 total snaps as a blocker for the third phase during his previous two appearances this season. If injuries require emergency duties, Braden can play guard and tackle.

Elevate Winfree

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

It’s certainly possible Winfree could play more snaps at receiver than Taylor, considering he’s been available and practicing with the team more recently. He was elevated for Week 6 against the Bears and played two offensive snaps. A former draft pick of the Broncos and a standout during the offseason workout program, Winfree has some potential as a pass-catcher. He might be the No. 4 receiver behind Randall Cobb, Equanimeous St. Brown and Amari Rodgers against the Cardinals.

