Packers: 4 players surging, 4 players needing to improve at midway point of 2020

The Green Bay Packers are 6-2, in first place in the NFC North and cruising toward another playoff berth under second-year coach Matt LaFleur as the second half of the 2020 season begins.
Here are four players surging and four players needing to improve at the halfway point:
Surging: WR Davante Adams
(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Does it feel like Davante Adams is having an All-Pro caliber season? Your eyes aren't deceiving you. In fact, there's a strong statistical case for Adams as the best receiver in football this season. He's averaging 112.5 yards per game and leads the NFL with eight receiving touchdowns. Even more impressive: Adams has started and finished only five games. In three of the five, he produced at least 10 catches and 150 receiving yards. And in the last three games, he has 30 catches and six scores.
Needs to improve: S Darnell Savage
Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
The second-year leap has been late arriving for Savage, who has too many negative plays and not enough impact plays through the first eight games of 2020. In fact, according to Pro Football Focus, Savage has almost twice as many missed tackles (nine) as stops (five), or a tackle constituting an offensive failure, and he still doesn't have a takeaway (he dropped an interception against the 49ers). To be fair, Savage has played a role in the Packers defense drastically reducing the number of big plays allowed this season. Mike Pettine needs to find ways of unleashing his speed as a weapon in the second half.
Surging: C Corey Linsley
(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
The big man in the middle of the Packers offensive line is having a career year. According to PFF, Linsley has allowed just a single pressure this season while also posting a career-best run-blocking grade. Overall, he's the site's top-graded center by a significant margin. In a contract year, Linsley could be well on his way to Pro Bowl or All-Pro honors. His presence and performance have been crucial for an offensive line that has dealt with injuries all season.
Need to improve: OLB Preston Smith
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Slowly, some of the playmaking ability of Smith is starting to show up. He had a huge fourth-down stop of Deshaun Watson in Houston, and his pressure on Nick Mullens created a game-changing interception in San Francisco. The Packers just need more consistency and a lot more disruption. Smith has just 10 total pressures this season – including only a half-sack and four quarterback hits – despite playing nearly 400 snaps. He had 12.0 sacks and 23 quarterback hits a year ago. For the Packers' pass-rush to reach 2019 levels, Smith must rebound over the final eight games. The team's big three – Preston Smith, Za'Darius Smith and Kenny Clark – are producing well below the disruption standard they set last season.
Surging: CB Jaire Alexander
AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith
Alexander earned the Packers' first-half defensive MVP award in a landslide victory. Now in his third year, Alexander has become a true shutdown corner, capable of taking away an entire side of the field and forcing the quarterback to all but ignore a top target. Over eight games and 260 coverage snaps, Alexander has allowed just 16 catches, per PFF. Half of his total tackles have been considered stops (24 tackles, 12 stops). Alexander is the top-rated cornerback entering Week 10 at PFF.
Needs to improve: WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
He caught two touchdown passes in San Francisco, so maybe his arrow is pointing in the right direction again as the second half of 2020 arrives. The Packers could use more ascending and less disappearing from the MVS experience. GM Brian Gutekunst couldn't get a deal done for Will Fuller at the deadline, so it's on Valdes-Scantling to be the deep threat in Matt LaFleur's offense. He has flashed as a playmaker, catching three passes over 40 yards, but he's also dropped five passes and had three games with one or fewer catches. Despite a tantalizing blend of size and speed, MVS may always be frustratingly inconsistent.
Surging: QB Aaron Rodgers
(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
The 36-year-old quarterback is comfortable, fully immersed in the Matt LaFleur offense and benefiting greatly from the symbiotic relationship between player and playcaller. Rodgers has 24 touchdown passes in eight games and leads the NFL in passer rating (117.5) entering Week 10. He's leading the league's third-best scoring offense, and his numbers are starting to look a little like two previously memorable years (2011, 2014). Rodgers had multiple touchdown passes and a passer rating over 100.0 in seven of the Packers' first eight games.
Needs to improve: DL Dean Lowry
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs for a gain against Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) and Dean Lowry (94) in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Only five Packers players were on the field for more defensive snaps during the first eight games than Lowry. The problem? Lowry hasn't consistently affected the quarterback and has been far too up-and-down as a run defender. The Packers didn't get help for the defensive line at the trade deadline, putting even more pressure on Lowry to be a contributor upfront. He's often the fulcrum point for the run defense. When he plays well, the Packers can survive on the ground. When he doesn't, Mike Pettine's group often gets run over. He's a crucial player for the second half of the season.