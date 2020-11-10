Packers: 4 players surging, 4 players needing to improve at midway point of 2020

The Green Bay Packers are 6-2, in first place in the NFC North and cruising toward another playoff berth under second-year coach Matt LaFleur as the second half of the 2020 season begins.

Here are four players surging and four players needing to improve at the halfway point:

Surging: WR Davante Adams





View photos

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Does it feel like Davante Adams is having an All-Pro caliber season? Your eyes aren't deceiving you. In fact, there's a strong statistical case for Adams as the best receiver in football this season. He's averaging 112.5 yards per game and leads the NFL with eight receiving touchdowns. Even more impressive: Adams has started and finished only five games. In three of the five, he produced at least 10 catches and 150 receiving yards. And in the last three games, he has 30 catches and six scores.

Needs to improve: S Darnell Savage





View photos

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The second-year leap has been late arriving for Savage, who has too many negative plays and not enough impact plays through the first eight games of 2020. In fact, according to Pro Football Focus, Savage has almost twice as many missed tackles (nine) as stops (five), or a tackle constituting an offensive failure, and he still doesn't have a takeaway (he dropped an interception against the 49ers). To be fair, Savage has played a role in the Packers defense drastically reducing the number of big plays allowed this season. Mike Pettine needs to find ways of unleashing his speed as a weapon in the second half.

Surging: C Corey Linsley





View photos

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

The big man in the middle of the Packers offensive line is having a career year. According to PFF, Linsley has allowed just a single pressure this season while also posting a career-best run-blocking grade. Overall, he's the site's top-graded center by a significant margin. In a contract year, Linsley could be well on his way to Pro Bowl or All-Pro honors. His presence and performance have been crucial for an offensive line that has dealt with injuries all season.

Need to improve: OLB Preston Smith





View photos

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues