Packers 37, Vikings 10: Instant analysis of Green Bay’s Week 17 win

The Green Bay Packers (13-3) clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC and eliminated the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) from playoff contention with a dominant win at Lambeau Field on Sunday night.

The Packers got two touchdown passes from Aaron Rodgers in the first half, two touchdown runs from A.J. Dillon in the second half and three field goals from Mason Crosby to cruise to a 37-10 victory.

Here’s our instant analysis of the Packers’ win, highlighting what went right, what went wrong and what it all means moving forward:

Quick recap

1 2 3 4 F VIKINGS (7-9) 0 3 7 0 10 PACKERS (13-3) 3 17 10 7 37

The game changed when…the Packers finally put the ball in the end zone with 4:11 left in the first half. They scored another quick touchdown before halftime, and the rout was on.

The game was over when…the Vikings went three-and-out to open the second half, and the Packers methodically marched down the field for another touchdown to go up 27-3.

The game ball goes to…Davante Adams. Eleven catches, 136 yards, one touchdown. He was so skillfully dominant once again.

What went right

Just about everything.

The Packers gained almost 500 yards and were dominant offensively. Seven of the team’s 10 possessions ended up in the red zone. Aaron Rodgers tossed two touchdown passes, had only nine incompletions and finishes with a passer rating of 114.6.

The Packers rushed for 175 yards and held the ball for over 38 minutes.

The defense held Dalvin Cook to 13 rushing yards. The game was put in Sean Mannion’s hands, and the Vikings backup quarterback had no chance.

Mike Zimmer couldn’t find an answer for Davante Adams, who had 11 catches and a score.

Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon combined for 189 total yards and two scores.

Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell made at least three tackles short of the sticks on third down. The Vikings were just 1-for-10 on third down and 1-for-3 on fourth down.

The offense didn’t have a turnover for the ninth game this season.

Newcomer David Moore produced a 21-yard punt return, the team’s longest of the season.

In the bitter cold, Mason Crosby hit all three field goal attempts and all four extra points.

Preston Smith and Rashan Gary both had drive-killing sacks in the first half. The defense had six tackles for losses and five pass breakups.

What went wrong

Not much.

Tight end Josiah Deguara dropped a touchdown pass and the Packers failed on a fourth down, highlighting an 0-for-3 start scoring touchdowns in the red zone. Green Bay dominated the first 25 minutes of the game but held nothing more than a 6-0 lead into the second quarter. It was another typical start, slow and sloppy. Overall, the Packers were just 2-for-6 scoring touchdowns inside the 20-yard line.

Sean Mannion did lead a drive for a field goal before the half, and he hit K.J. Osborn for a touchdown against Darnell Savage’s coverage in the second half.

Punter Corey Bojorquez struggled in the cold. Both of his punts were under 40 yards, including a 24-yarder in the first half.

What it means

Viewed as a single game, a win over a Sean Mannion-led Vikings team doesn’t mean much. But in the grand scheme of things, this was a big win. The Packers finished unbeaten at home in the regular season and accomplished another goal, clinching the No. 1 seed and earning a first-round bye. The Packers are also the first team in NFL history to win 13 games in three consecutive seasons. Against an inferior opponent and with a huge advantage at quarterback, the Packers dominated.

What's next

The Packers finish the season in Detroit against the two-win Lions at Ford Field. With everything clinched, will the Packers play anyone of consequence? A win would get the Packers to 14-3, and 40-9 overall since 2019.

