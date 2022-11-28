Packers give up 363 rushing yards, lose 40-33 to Eagles on SNF

The Green Bay Packers (4-8) gave up 363 rushing yards and 500 total yards during a 40-33 loss to Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) on Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

The loss is the Packers’ seventh in the last eight games and all but kills a long-shot chance of Matt LaFleur’s team making a miracle run to the postseason.

Hurts ran for 157 yards, while Miles Sanders rushed for 143. The Eagles ran 49 times overall and created 21 rushing first downs and three rushing touchdowns.

The Packers scored a season-high 33 points but it wasn’t enough to overcome a nightmare performance on defense.

Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes but also two interceptions before exiting with an oblique injury, and Jordan Love tossed a 63-yard touchdown pass to Christian Watson on his first series and led the Packers to 10 points on two drives overall.

Watson finished with four catches for 110 yards and a score. Aaron Jones caught a touchdown pass and finished with 99 total yards, and A.J. Dillon (20-yard run) and Randall Cobb (11-yard catch) both had scores.

The Packers averaged 7.0 yards per play but were 1-for-7 on third down and lost the turnover battle. The Eagles ran 79 total plays and held the ball for nearly 36 minutes, exhausting a defense that couldn’t get off the field.

The Packers stay on the road next week, going to Chicago to play the Bears (3-9) at Soldier Field.

