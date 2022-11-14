Packers 31, Cowboys 28: What went right, what went wrong, what it means

The Green Bay Packers were down 28-14 in the fourth quarter and staring at both a sixth-straight loss and a 3-7 record during Sunday’s showdown with the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field. Instead of watching the season spiral down the drain in Week 10, the Packers rallied back, got the game to overtime and then walked off with a 31-28 win over Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys, saving the season and potentially serving as a rallying point for the final six games.

Here’s what went right, what went wrong and what it means for the Packers:

What went right

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

– The Packers rushed for 207 yards, including 138 from Aaron Jones. Both Jones and A.J. Dillon averaged over 5.0 yards, and they each had a run of at least 15 yards. This was the Packers run game at its very best.

– Rookie receiver Christian Watson might have saved the offense. His speed is a game-changer, and it was on full display on all three touchdown catches. He can just run away from people. He’s not only a threat on deep balls, but his speed works on deep over routes, too. Give him a free release and it’s go time. If Watson stays healthy and keeps running by corners, this offense is going to look a lot different down the stretch.

– Safety Rudy Ford provided huge momentum swings. His interception in the end zone after the Packers fell behind 7-0 and then Aaron Rodgers fumbled was a huge play. The offense scored touchdowns after both of Ford’s picks, including one that set up the Packers at the 24-yard line.

– While the Packers gave up 159 total rushing yards and three touchdown passes from Dak Prescott, the defense created two takeaways and closed with four straight stops. The final stretch was huge in terms of overcoming the 14-point deficit and winning in overtime.

– Sammy Watkins and Allen Lazard combined for six catches on seven targets for 92 yards, and most of the damage came off play-action. The dagger play in overtime came on Lazard’s 36-yard catch on an inside move off a run-pass option.

Story continues

– Rodgers took two sacks, but the Cowboys’ highly decorated pass rush was not a major factor in the game.

What went wrong

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20)

– After going up 14-7 late in the first half, the Packers allowed a quick scoring drive that tied the game before halftime. It was a disappointing defensive series that turned the game and could have been a big reason for this game turning into a loss.

– Cowboys running back Tony Pollard rushed for 115 yards and would have had more if not for a few holding penalties. His longest rush was only 14 yards but he was dynamic. The Cowboys finished with 159 rushing yards.

– The Cowboys turned 15 targets into 11 catches, 150 yards and two scores for CeeDee Lamb.

– Amari Rodgers muffed one punt return and fumbled away another. He was benched in favor of Keisean Nixon.

– Mason Crosby missed a 54-yard field goal in the first half. He was dealing with a back injury, and the winter conditions at Lambeau Field made kicking difficult.

What it means

Green Bay Packers place kicker Mason Crosby

It’s tough to say. It’s just one win. But could this victory – a comeback win over a contender coming off a bye week – be the galvanizing moment for the 2022 Packers? Matt LaFleur’s team is still 4-6, but that’s still right in the race in the top-heavy NFC, and a Thursday night game next week provides an opportunity to build momentum and get to 5-6. The Packers had to have this one. Beating the Cowboys on Sunday should be a confidence-building victory for a team that needed the jolt. The emergence of Christian Watson could be a huge factor for the offense down the stretch. The next few weeks will tell us if this was a one-off thing or the start of something much bigger.

What's next

(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

The Packers will welcome the Titans to Lambeau Field for “Thursday Night Football” in four days. The Titans are 6-3 and leading the AFC South after 10 weeks. Overall, Mike Vrabel’s team has won six of the last seven games. The last meeting between these two teams was a primetime battle at Lambeau Field in 2020; the Packers ran away with a 40-14 win.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire